‘Cram the Van’ event set for Community Centre 55 on Saturday morning to collect toys for Share a Christmas

Community Centre 55 will host a Cram the Van event this Saturday, Dec. 16, to help collect donations of new, unwrapped toys for its Share a Christmas Program.

Residents are invited to drop off their toy donations at the parking lot of Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in order to help Cram the Van.

The Share a Christmas Program is now in its 42nd year and the need in the community for help over the holidays is especially acute given the economic challenges many individuals and families are facing.

Along with new, unwrapped toys, the Share a Christmas Program is also in need of gift card donations that can be given as presents to older children and teens, and also of cash donations.

Financial donations to Share a Christmas can be made online at www.centre55.com. For more on this year’s program, please see the column by Community Centre 55 Executive Director Reza Khoshdel at https://beachmetro.com/2023/12/07/in-my-opinion-donations-to-share-a-christmas-help-provide-a-beacon-of-hope-for-east-toronto-residents-in-need/

As well as donations, Share a Christmas is also in need of volunteers to help with the sorting and delivery of toys on Dec. 18 and 19.

The sorting and packing of toys on Dec. 18 takes place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Community Centre 55. On Dec. 19, volunteers are needed to help with a final packing and then to deliver the toys to the families registered to receive them. Delivery takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on volunteering for or making a donation to Share A Christmas, please contact Community Centre 55 at info@centre55.com or call 416-691-1113.