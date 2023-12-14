Birchcliff Bluffs United Church hosts Christmas Miracles fundraiser featuring stories and music on Dec.16

Birchcliff Bluffs United Church holds its annual Christmas Miracles: Peace on Earth fundraiser on the night of Saturday, Dec. 16.

Birchcliff Bluffs United Church’s annual Christmas Miracles: Peace on Earth fundraiser is slated for the night of Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event raises funds for both the church and the Bluffs Food Bank.

Christmas Miracles features a selection of songs and Christmas stories read and/or performed by local celebrities and community members.

A special feature for this year will Stories by Rick Mercer. Other storytellers will be Lloyd Robertson, Avis Favaro, Merella Fernandez, Don Gray, and Doly Begum.

Christmas music will be performed by Randy Vancourt, music director at Birchcliff Bluffs United, and the church choir and guest musicians.

The live show of Christmas Miracles: Peace on Earth is Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. An online version will be available from Dec. 21 to Jan. 7.

For information on tickets for either the live show or access to the online video, please go to https://www.bbuc.ca/

Birchcliff Bluffs United Church is located at 33 East Rd.