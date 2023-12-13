Public Notice: Metrolinx application for rail bridge over lower Don River made to Minister of Transport

Metrolinx has an application with the Minister of Transport to build a bridge for the Ontario Line transit project over the lower Don River. The bridge will be located approximately 15 metres north of the GO Train bridge over the Don River shown in this photo. Comments on Metrolinx's application can be made to Transport Canada. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Metrolinx has issued a Public Notice regarding plans for a bridge over the Don River as part of the building of the Ontario Line transit project.

The Public Notice appeared in the print edition of Beach Metro Community News on Dec. 12.

Comments on the proposal can be sent to Transport Canada.

The following is the text of the Public Notice:

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

Metrolinx hereby gives notice that an application has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said Act, Metrolinx has deposited with the Minister of Transport, on the on-line Common Project Search Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) under the NPP File Number 2023-409905 a description of the following work, its site and plans:

Construction of temporary Trestle piles and temporary Falsework bents to facilitate the construction of a permanent 120-metre clear span steel tied arch bridge over the Lower Don River, in Toronto, Ontario.

The Lower Don River Bridge will carry two tracks of electrified Light Metro Rail and is required as part of the Ontario Line transit project. The bridge will be 120 m long, 11 m wide and have approx. 2.5 to 4 m clearance during regional flood conditions, suitable for small watercraft passage.

For public safety, temporary closures of the Lower Don River during construction is anticipated between July 2024 and January 2027.

The proposed bridge and temporary works are located within the Union Station Rail Corridor, south of Corktown Common parklands and approx. 15 m north of the existing GO Transit/ Metrolinx Railway bridge. The geographic coordinates for the proposed bridge and temporary works across the water course span from 43 degrees 39 minutes 12.72 seconds latitude north and 79 degrees 21 minutes 1.13 seconds longitude west on the West side of the Don River to 43 degrees 39 minutes 15.07 seconds latitude north and 79 degrees 20 minutes 26.42 seconds longitude west on the East side of the Don River.

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above referenced number) or if you do not have access to the internet, by sending your comments directly to:

Navigation Protection Program – Transport Canada

100 S Front St, 1st Floor Sarnia ON N7T 2M4

Transport Canada (TC) will not make your comments on a project available to the public on the online public registry. However, any information related to a work is considered as unclassified public record and could be accessible upon legal request. As such, the information and records provided should not contain confidential or sensitive information. If you want to provide confidential or sensitive information that you think should not be made public, please contact TC before submitting it.

However, comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

Posted at Toronto, Ontario this 12th day of December 2023

Metrolinx