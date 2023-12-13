Pancake Breakfast with Santa slated for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Beaches Recreation Centre

The Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., will host a Pancake Breakfast with Santa this coming Saturday, Dec. 16.
The free event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. While there is not an admission charge, those attending are asked to please bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for distribution to a local food bank.
The Pancake Breakfast with Santa is hosted annually by the Advisory Council of the Beaches Recreation Centre.
Along with the breakfast, the event will feature a visit from Santa and activities for the kids.
For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Beaches-Recreation-Centre-Advisory-Council-100057641762082/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!