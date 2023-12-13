Pancake Breakfast with Santa slated for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Beaches Recreation Centre

Participants enjoy the fun and food at last year's Pancake Breakfast with Santa at the Beaches Recreation Centre on Williamson Road. This year's Pancake Breakfast with Santa takes place on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Beaches Recreation Centre. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., will host a Pancake Breakfast with Santa this coming Saturday, Dec. 16.

The free event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. While there is not an admission charge, those attending are asked to please bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for distribution to a local food bank.

The Pancake Breakfast with Santa is hosted annually by the Advisory Council of the Beaches Recreation Centre.

Along with the breakfast, the event will feature a visit from Santa and activities for the kids.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Beaches-Recreation-Centre-Advisory-Council-100057641762082/