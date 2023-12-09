Woman, 22, charged with second degree murder in death of three-year-old boy in East York

Toronto police have charged a 22-year-old woman with second degree murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York.

In a news release issued on Dec. 8, police said they were called to a residence in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area for a medical incident on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 12:38 p.m. Emergency crews arrived and a a three-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said in the news release.

The accused is not related to the victim, police said.

According to police, the boy was left in the care of the accused on Saturday, Dec. 2. The victim and the accused attend a location in the Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue area that day, police said. While there, police alleged the victim and the accused entered an “organization” and proceeded to the washroom. While in the washroom, police said the victim was allegedly assaulted.

The accused and the victim then left the area and returned to the accused’s residence in East York, police said. On Sunday, Dec. 3, police were contacted by the accused.

Shardanae Cousins-Emily, 22, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, said police in the news release.

She appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Ave. W., on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com