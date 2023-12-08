A Very Merry Market hosted by The Toronto Flea set for Jimmie Simpson Rec Centre this weekend

The Toronto Flea's A Very Merry Market is on this weekend (Dec. 9 and 10) at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre. Photo: The Toronto Flea.

The Toronto Flea, formerly The Leslieville Flea, host its Very Merry Market this weekend at Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre on Queen Street East.

The Market will feature a wide variety of items and good for sale including vintage clothing.

The Toronto Flea is a curated flea market selling vintage, hand-crafted goods and slow-made fashions. There will be 70 vendors taking part in this weekend’s Market over the two days.

A Very Merry Market takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre is located at 870 Queen St. E., near Empire Avenue.

“You’ll be sure to find gifts for everyone on your list, we can almost guarantee it, as we have ensured it is curated to perfection with 70 vendors across two days,” said the Toronto Flea website.

For more information on this weekend’s Market, please visit https://torontoflea.com/home