The Cube STEM Innovation Camps robotics team qualifies for FIRST Lego League East Provincial championships

The Lifted Spirits team, and their robotics project iLevel, has qualified for the East Provincial FIRST Lego League champilonships slated for next month at Durham College in Oshawa. Photo: Submitted.

The robotics team from The Cube STEM Innovation Camps in the Beach is heading to the East Provincial championships.

The team earned second spot at a recent qualifying tournament at the FIRST Lego League (FLL) championships held recently in Sutton.

Known as The Lifted Spirits, The Cube team showcased their iLevel project at the Sutton competition on Dec. 1, and will now be heading to East Provincial FLL Championships at Durham College in Oshawa on Jan. 21, 2024.

The FLL competition sees students use robotics technology to provide solutions for real world challenges. FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, and the FLL is an international alliance that sees teams of students use Lego Mindstorms technology, hardware and software in the solutions they create through robotics and coding.

The Lifted Spirits’ iLevel also won the Project Innovation Award “for it’s impactful ingenuity” at the Sutton FLL qualifying meet.

Basically, iLevel adjusts paintings to meet wheelchair users’ visual field, signalling a “transformative shift” in art accessibility. “With government support and a visionary plan for seamless integration, The Lifted Spirits aims to revolutionize galleries and expand art audiences,” said a news release from The Cube STEM Innovation Camps.

Members of The Lifted Spirits team are Lucas Airewele, Benjamin Fleisher, Nadia Hendricks, Sofia Iglesias, Sebastian Lobb-MacDonald and Nicholas Lin.

“The Cube STEM community celebrates this milestone achievement, recognizing The Lifted Spirits dedication to breaking barriers and championing assessibility in art,” said the news release.