Police seek help identifying ‘vulnerable person’ in Queen Street East and Knox Avenue area

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a vulnerable person.

In a news release issued on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 5, police said officers interacted with a man in the Queen Street East and Knox Avenue area, just west of Greenwood Avenue, at 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

The news release said the man was unable to identify himself .

The man is described as 25 years-old, five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair. He was wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, black pants and running shoes.

Investigators are looking to identify this male to put the minds at ease of any concerned family or friends.

An image has been released in the hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com