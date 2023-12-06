Carolling in the Park to take place on night of Dec. 12 at Glen Stewart Park

Residents take part in Carolling in the Park at Glen Stewart Park in December of 2022. This year's Carolling in the Park takes place on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The annual Carolling in the Park celebration in the Beach is set for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Glen Stewart Park.

The event takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army Band will be playing to accompany the community members who come out to sing carols. There will be a collection for the Salvation Army at the event.

Along with the carol singing and music, there will also be refreshments and a special visitor who is often known to where a red suit and say “Ho, ho, ho.”

Everyone is welcome to attend, but they are reminded to dress warmly for the weather and to bring a flashlight.

Glen Stewart Park is located north of Queen Street East, east of Glen Manor Drive and south of the wooden bridge.

For more information on tonight’s Carolling in the Park event, please call David at 416-759-9997.

Donations on behalf of Carolling in the Park can also be made to the Salvation Army’s Scarborough Citadel by going to https://www.scarboroughcitadel.ca/