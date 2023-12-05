Toronto Beaches Lions Club annual Christmas tree sale now on at Lake Shore Boulevard East lot

The Toronto Beaches Lions Club Christmas tree lot is located on Lake Shore Boulevard East at the far east end of the Woodbine Beach Park parking lot.

The Toronto Beaches Lions Club is holding its annual sale of Christmas trees this month.

Residents can visit the Christmas tree lot at Woodbine Beach, just east of the parking lot off Lake Shore Boulevard East, or can place an online order.

Free delivery of ordered trees is available. Please note that there are a limited number of delivery times for each day.

Along with premium Christmas trees, the Lions are also selling garlands, wreaths and firewood. Also, stands for the Christmas trees will be available for purchase.

The Christmas tree lot will be open for in-person shopping on Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on this year’s Toronto Beaches Lions Christmas tree sales, please visit the website at https://lionschristmastrees.com/