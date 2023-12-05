Suspect sought in residential break-in Monday morning near Dundas and Broadview

Police in 55 Division are investigating a reported break-in Monday, Dec. 4, morning in the Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged break-in yesterday.

Police were called to a residence in the Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, for a reported break-in.

According to police, a man entered a property through a backyard and then allegedly broke through the backdoor and entered the residence.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, five-feet, nine-inches to five-feet, 11-inches tall. He was wearing a red and white plaid jacket, with a black hood, gray baseball hat, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

Images (see below) have been released of the suspect in the hope someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com