Another Kind of Craft Affair show on Saturday to help raise funds for Scarborough Women’s Centre

By JOSH TUDELA
The annual Another Kind of Craft Affair show and sale is taking place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, on 9 Dawes Rd. this upcoming Saturday.
The show will feature a variety of beautiful one-of-a kind works, from 50 talented local vendors. The show will also feature prizes; music; holiday pictures, hot cider and the surprise bag/box event.
The show is slated at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.
This year the show will be supporting the Scarborough Women’s Centre, which was also the group that was supported last year. The Scarborough Women’s Centre helps women seeking support across the GTA who have been fleeing domestic violence situations.
The goal of the show this year is to raise $30,000 by the end of December.
For more information on this Saturday’s Another Kind of Craft Affair show and sale, please go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/p/Another-Kind-of-Craft-Affair-100086098586042/ or send an email to vickytsorlinis@rogers.com
