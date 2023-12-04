Two men and a 16-year-old girl face firearm charges after investigation in Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area

Toronto police have arrested and charged three people in connection with a firearms investigation in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area last week.
According to a police news release on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 4, the trio were arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed at an address in the area on Friday, Dec. 1, and a loaded 9-millimetre semi-automatic handgun was allegedly discovered.
A 37-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl are facing a number of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.
