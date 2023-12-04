Two men and a 16-year-old girl face firearm charges after investigation in Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area

Toronto police have charged a 37-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl with firearm offences after an investigation in the Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road area on Dec. 1.

According to a police news release on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 4, the trio were arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed at an address in the area on Friday, Dec. 1, and a loaded 9-millimetre semi-automatic handgun was allegedly discovered.

A 37-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl are facing a number of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm.