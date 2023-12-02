Films at the Fox: After many requests – a review of the ‘refreshing’ Barbie

After many requests from friends and family, Brady Burkett offers his review of Barbie.

Local student Brady Burkett shares his reviews of movies that have recently been shown, or will be shown, at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East in the Beach.

By BRADY BURKETT

Writing a review for Barbie is, at this point, more or less unnecessary. If you are in the minority of people who have yet to see it, you are most likely aware of whether or not you’ll be interested in it.

There have been very few movies in recent memory that have had the sheer cultural impact that this one has had, at least ones that weren’t already a part of a franchise. What with the frequently spotted “I am Kenough” sweatshirts and Weird Barbie Halloween costumes, even if they haven’t seen the movie most people are probably already intimately familiar with it.

That being said, with the frequent requests that I have received to voice my opinion on this film (mainly from friends of my mother), I feel that it is my obligation to at least offer it.

In brief, here it is: I like it. I really, really like it. Beyond the positive impact on blockbuster filmmaking as a whole that I think its success represents, it’s also just an admittedly flawed but also wildly entertaining and creative time at the movies.

The first word that comes to mind is “refreshing”. So much high-budget filmmaking nowadays is populated by uninspired mindless CGI-filled shlock that leaves your mind the moment you exit the theatre.

It is my understanding that some enjoy these as “turn-your-brain-off” experiences, and although I somewhat comprehend where they are coming from I also strongly disagree. I think that film should be populated by, yes, entertaining, but also creative and challenging works of art that demand engagement, and that the role of turning one’s brain off should be left to napping or taking a nice bath.

Fortunately, Barbie is not mindless. It is, in fact, an extremely smart movie disguised as an extremely stupid one.

Sure, it’s based off of a toy brand, but I put this film in the category of the (admittedly slightly stronger) LEGO Movie, where good filmmakers play within the constraints of essentially existing as a toy commercial and create a more than worthwhile piece of art out of it. Greta Gerwig knows what she’s doing, and her vision shows in every frame. Barbieland is so delightfully fake-looking, from the wall-less houses to the pastel pink beach, and so rich in detail and inventive visual gags, the entirety of which is crafted practically.

The performances, as you have heard, are also top-notch and utterly committed.

The obvious highlight is Ryan Gosling as Ken, someone who has never more thoroughly “understood the assignment” in his life. From his childish mannerisms to the hysterically petulant way he delivers his lines, he absolutely steals the movie and I deeply hope that he receives an Oscar for his efforts.

Margot Robbie, although playing her role in a much more subtle way, cannot be ignored. I can’t imagine any other actress in this part, and she so absolutely nails the ironic humanity of this doll right alongside the more comedic moments.

Speaking of which, dear lord is this movie funny. The jokes start at minute one and just keep coming at an almost exhausting pace, very rarely running into a miss. The highlights by far come in the third act, which I will dare not spoil, but suffice it to say that it’s some of the sharpest and most hilarious satire I’ve seen in a long time.

Speaking of which, this film also works extremely well satirically, and although its messages are certainly unsubtle and far from perfectly delivered, the film’s heart is certainly in the right place and it is extremely nice to have a blockbuster that actually has something to say at all. It gets the messages across that it wants to, and I think that’s admirable.

Another admirable thing about this movie is just how delightfully strange it is. So much of Barbie is working with insanely creative concepts that run the risk of alienating a broader audience, at least to a movie studio, so it’s extremely nice to see this film prove that there’s an audience for it. I hope that this movie sets a precedent for future blockbuster movies to take bigger artistic risks and have actual respect for the audience’s ability to enjoy something truly new.

Again, this review is probably redundant. You probably are already acutely aware of whether or not you will enjoy Barbie. That being said, I have to compliment it for taking real risks and having them pay off dividends.

Where most blockbusters nowadays are action movies, this is a pure comedy. Where most blockbusters are terrified to do anything out of the ordinary, Barbie is unabashedly weird. And where most blockbusters seem terrified of having even anything approaching thematic depth, Barbie is a movie which has something to say and says it proudly. I can’t wait to see what it inspires.

The Fox Theatre is located at 2236 Queen St. E. Barbie recently screened at the Fox. For more information on upcoming films playing at the Fox, please visit https://www.foxtheatre.ca

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brady Burkett is a local resident and high school student. The opinions in the reviews are his, and the reviews are not sponsored or vetted by the Fox Theatre.