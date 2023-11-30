Breakfast with Santa set for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Sunday, Dec. 3, morning

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road will be hosting its Breakfast with Santa event on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 3.
The breakfast takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. The last seating for the breakfast will take place at 11:30 a.m.
The breakfast menu will include a serving of pancakes, bacon or sausages, scrambled eggs, coffee or tea for adults, and juice for children. Cost is $5. Those attending are reminded that the event is not an “all-you-can-eat” buffet.
Those attending are urged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater as there will be prize given out for the one termed most obnoxious. The Best Ugly Sweater draw will be made at 11:30 a.m.
And, of course, Santa Claus will be making an appearance at the breakfast and will be available for photos with the children.
Tickets for the Breakfast with Santa are available at the Legion’s clubroom, 9 Dawes Rd., and will also be sold at the door on Sunday, Dec. 3.
