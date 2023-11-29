Man and woman sought after alleged break-in, vehicle theft in Woodbine and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged break-in and car theft Monday morning in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.
Police were called to the area on Nov. 27, at approximately 6:44 a.m., for reports that a break-and-enter had taken place a residence.
According to police, a man and woman allegedly gained entry into the victim’s residence and stole a number of personal items, along with car keys. The man and woman then left the property but allegedly returned a short time later to take the vehicle, police said.
The first suspect is described as a woman, with long blonde hair, and wearing a white jacket.
The second suspect is described as a man, with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a grey hooded “Nike” sweatshirt, grey pants, a red baseball hat, and black shoes.
Images of the suspects have been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!