Man and woman sought after alleged break-in, vehicle theft in Woodbine and Danforth avenues area

Police are looking to identify this man and woman after an alleged residential break-in and car theft in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area earlier this week.

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged break-in and car theft Monday morning in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Police were called to the area on Nov. 27, at approximately 6:44 a.m., for reports that a break-and-enter had taken place a residence.

According to police, a man and woman allegedly gained entry into the victim’s residence and stole a number of personal items, along with car keys. The man and woman then left the property but allegedly returned a short time later to take the vehicle, police said.

The first suspect is described as a woman, with long blonde hair, and wearing a white jacket.

The second suspect is described as a man, with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a grey hooded “Nike” sweatshirt, grey pants, a red baseball hat, and black shoes.

Images of the suspects have been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com