Breakfast with Hamper and Santa set for Dec. 2 at Community Centre 55

Local residents are invited Community Centre 55’s Breakfast with Hamper and Santa on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 2.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of East York, the breakfast is part of Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas Program which supports local families in need over the holidays.

Those attending the breakfast at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., must register in advance. There will be two sittings with the first one starting at 8 a.m. and the second at 9 a.m.

To register to attend, please call 416-691-1113 or email jade@centre55.com

