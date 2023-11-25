Number of tree lighting ceremonies planned to welcome the holiday season in East Toronto

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows the tree lighting ceremony at Withrow Park in 2021. Tree lighting events are planned locally at a number of parks in the coming days including on Nov. 25 at Kew Gardens and Leslie Grove Park.

By JOSH TUDELA

East Toronto residents will have many opportunities over the coming days to celebrate the start of the holiday season as a number of tree lighting ceremonies will be taking place in the community.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher is helping host four upcoming tree lighting celebrations within her ward.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, a tree lighting ceremony is set for Leslie Grove Park, Queen Street East and Jones Avenue, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is presented in partnership with the Leslieville BIA and will feature carolers, a visit from Santa along with his elves, and holiday fun.

Saturday’s event is part of the launch of the Leslieville BIA’s 17th annual Wanderlust which takes place along Queen Street East between Vancouver and Empire avenues. Wanderlust takes place from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25 and will feature holiday sales, carolers, a Santa’s village, numerous in-store promotions and activities, and more. For further details on the Leslieville BIA’s Wanderlust events, please go to https://www.visitleslieville.ca/

On Monday, Nov. 27, Fletcher is hosting a tree lighting ceremony at Dieppe Park in East York, 455 Cosburn Ave., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will feature carolers, a visit from Santa, and holiday fun. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items for donation to a local food bank.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Fletcher hosts a tree lighting ceremony at Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Withrow Park celebration will also include live performances from some of the artists who will be taking part in the Riverdale Share concert next month. For more information on the 30th annual Riverdale Share concert on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Danforth Music Hall, please go to https://riverdaleshare.com/

On Friday, Dec. 1, Fletcher hosts the Lighting Up East York with Holiday Joy celebration at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave., on Friday, Dec. 1. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will feature carolers, a visit from Santa, and holiday fun. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food bank donations for a local food bank.

For more information on the above events in Toronto-Danforth, please visit Councillor Fletcher’s website at https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca/events

For Beaches-East York residents, a pair of events are set for the coming days.

The Beach BIA hosts its Santa In The Beach and Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Kew Gardens park.

From 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., residents are invited to come and have their photos taken with Santa in the Alex Christie Bandshell in the park which is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

There will also be carollers and music in the park from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Santa In The Beach event is also a toy drive for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas program. Those attending to have a photo with Santa are asked to bring a donation of a new, unwrapped toy for distribution by Community Centre 55 to local families in need this holiday season. Sponsor for Santa In The Beach is the Shea Sells Boutique real estate office of local realtor Shea Warrington.

For more information on the Santa In The Beach celebrations set for Nov. 25, please go to The Beach BIA’s website at https://to-thebeach.com/events/santa-in-the-beach-tree-lighting

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Danforth East Community Association joins with Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, the Danforth Mosaic BIA and Trust Realty to present the Light Up Danforth East celebration at East Lynn Park.

The fun takes place at the north end of the park, located at 1949 Danforth Ave., from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be special performances, hot chocolate, and a special guest to light the tree.

Those attending can bring donations of both perishable and non-perishable food items, and personal hygiene supplies, for Community Fridges TO.

For more info on Light Up Danforth East, please go to https://deca.to/