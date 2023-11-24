Scarborough Model Railroaders hold open house on Sunday, Nov. 26, at Jeavons Avenue clubhouse

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows one of the Scarborough Model Railroaders layouts at their Jeavons Avenue clubhouse.

By JOSH TUDELA

Model railroad fans and interested residents will have a number of opportunities to get an up-close look at some spectacular local displays over the next two weekends.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders will host open houses on Sunday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 3. The open houses will be at the Scarborough Model Railroaders clubhouse at 17, Jeavons Ave. in the Danforth and Birchmount roads area. The open houses take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all are welcome to attend. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders set up features one of the largest model train layouts in Ontario, including two floors of model railroads at the clubhouse.

The club features a 1,500-square foot HO scale layout that models Southern Ontario through different time periods, with a mixture of passenger and freight trains; and a 1,300-square foot N scale layout running through mountain scenery.

Find more information at https://scarborough-model-railroaders.org/loom/

Also for residents who may want to see even more model trains, the Model Railroad Club of Toronto is welcoming residents to view its O scale model railroad at 11 Curity Ave. in East York.

The model railroad is inspired by the Central Ontario Railway and attempts to capture the “flavour” of Central Ontario.

The model railroad layout highlights technology, artistry and history.

The trains pass through cities, towns, moving through tunnels and over bridges of the countryside of the Central Ontario Railway. The models are constructed from parts that are hand-crafted or 3D printed. The club also utilizes true-to-life (prototypical) switching, signals and dispatching of passenger and freight trains, which are controlled digitally.

The Model Railroad Club of Toronto’s open houses will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will cost $10 for children; $12 for seniors, $15 for adults; and $45 for family rate (maximum five people, maximum two adults). Tickets are available for purchase at the door through credit, debit or cash. To find more information, please visit https://www.modelrailraodclub.com/