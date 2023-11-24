Main Square Day Care Centre looks to the future as it celebrates 50 years at Main and Danforth

Staffers and families gathered together recently to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Main Square Day Care Centre. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By CLAUDIA LOZANO

“Through a child’s eyes you can see the work that you do,” said June Hall, director of the Main Square Day Care Centre.

Located at 265 Main St, just southeast of Danforth Avenue, the centre is celebrating its 50th anniversary of providing early child care education to youngsters in the Main Square area.

The centre has seen generations of local children come through its doors over the past five decades. “It is amazing to see that they’ve grown up to be adults, and seeing second generations that bring their kids,” said Hall.

She remembered one day recently when she saw a young man with teary eyes who was at the centre. Hall approached him and asked what was going on.

“He told me, ‘I’m just remembering as a little boy I was here, and it was so much fun, and I liked everyone’, and then he realized that he was one of my kids when I first started back in the day,” said Hall.

The Main Square Day Care Centre helps make learning fun for children in preparation for attending school.

“We are doing this before the school year starts, because if children are having issues with starting school for the first time, they are not learning, but when they are with us, they will develop a better self esteem,” said Hall.

The centre also helps identify any issues that might arise and give support. As teachers in early childhood education that have raised their own children and those of others, Hall feels there is a great deal of knowledge that they have.

“It’s OK if your child can’t pronounce L’s or if they print their B’s and D’s, that will come. So it’s up to us to create opportunities for them and not speak for them, but encourage them to speak,” she said.

However, the kids aren’t the only ones that benefit from these services. The centre is also a big help to the parents as well.

“In many ways, the parents get the experience from us as parents and educators. We can calm them down when there’s nothing to be concerned about, and have those conversations to educate them ; to let them know that they are not alone,” said Hall.

The Main Square Day Care Centre was started in 1973 by a group of parents, and there were 65 children in that first year. At first, there were only three classes for children who were ages two to five years old. However, at present, the centre have children ranging from 18 months to 12 years old, but still welcomes 65 children.

“We have changed with our community,” said Hall.

Facing the building of a number of highrise condos and apartment buildings in the area; construction work is taking place close to where the centre’s playgroud is.

This means that the centre’s number one priority is to ensure the safety of their kids. « This means protected while the towers are going up to ensure that they are safe, and happy through air purification and noise cancelling panels,” said Hall.

With the growing density in the area over the coming years, Hall expects the need for the services of the Main Square Day Care Centre to also increase. Meeting that need will come with some challenges.

“We need to be growing, and we need the space to do that,” said Hall.

Another important challenge the centre is facing is that the many of the people working in the early child care profession are aging out of their employment years. A lot of the young child care educators are being scooped up and placed in school kindergartens, and day care centres are facing hurdles finding enough qualified staff.

“Who wants to stay in a profession starting at $18 an hour with a university or college education,” said Hall when touching on the subject of the salary challenges that early childhood educators are facing.

“In my career, I never thought there was going to be a universal childcare system, so kudos to Canada for doing it, parents deserve it. But it cannot be on the backs of early childhood educators. We shouldnt be subsidizing the system,” she said.

While the next 50 years will bring challenges, Hall said the Main Square Day Care Centre has always been able to count on the support of the community.

“Our parents understand the value of our services and they see how their kids are thriving,” said Hall.

She hopes that the centre is still thriving long after she has retired and that in 50 years it will be located in a state-of-the-art facility designed for taking care of children.

For more information on the Main Square Day Care Centre, please visit http://www.mainsquaredaycare.com/