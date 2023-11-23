Scarborough Southwest Byelection 2023: Advance polls open on Nov. 25 and 26 as a total of 23 candidates seek council seat

Advance polls for the Scarborough Southwest byelection to elect a new Toronto councillor will be open on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

Residents in Scarborough Southwest who have decided who they want their next Toronto councillor to be can cast their ballot at advance polls on Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26.

The advance polls for the Scarborough Southwest byelection will be located at Birchmount Community Centre, 93 Birchmount Rd.; and Warden Hilltop Community Centre, 25 Mendelssohn St. Advance voting hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

Those who do not vote at the advance polls can do so on the day of the byelection which is Thursday, Nov. 30.

A total of 23 candidates are running in the byelection which is being held to replace former Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford who resigned his seat earlier this year.

The candidates running are:

Malik Ahmad; Corey David; Malika Ghous,; Thomas Hall; Peter Handjis; Jessica Hines; Marzia Hoque; Almagir Hussain; Anthony Internicola; Syed Jaffery; Naser Kaid; Parthi Kandavel; Walayat Khan; Angus Mackenzie; MD Abdullah Al Mamun; Suman Roy; Keven Rupasinghe; Sudip Shome; Anna Sidiropoulos; Sandeep Srivastava; Trevor Sutton; Reginald Tull; and Manny Zanders.

Earlier this month, Beach Metro Community News ran a Question and Answer feature with the 16 candidates who responded to our request to take part.

Those features can be found at:

