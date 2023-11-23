Man who fled Woodbine Station after alleged indecent act on subway train sought by police

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged indecent act on a subway car on Nov. 3. The man left the area of Woodbine Station after the alleged incident.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged indecent act that took place on board a TTC subway train heading to Woodbine Station earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m., police were called to the station in the Woodbine and Danforth avenues area for a reported incident involving an alleged indecent act.

According to police, a man was on board a TTC subway train headed eastbound from Woodbine Station and he allegedly performed an indecent act in front of passengers. Police said the man then fled the scene at Woodbine Station.

The suspect is described as in his late 20s, five-feet, nine-inches to five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build, chin length hair and short beard. He was last seen wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, grey puffy jacket tied around his waist, and baggy khaki pants.

Images have been released in the hopes that someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com