The Beach BIA’s Santa In The Beach features photos, toy drive for CC55 and tree lighting on Nov. 25

Santa helps light the Christmas Tree at the entrance to Kew Gardens during last year's Santa In The Beach celebration hosted by The Beach BIA. This year's Santa In The Beach event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Kew Gardens.

Santa is coming to the Beach this Saturday.

The Beach BIA hosts its Santa In The Beach and Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Kew Gardens park.

From 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., residents are invited to come and have their photos taken with Santa in the Alex Christie Bandshell in the park which is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

There will also be carollers and music in the park from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Along with seeing Santa, one of the highlights of the event will be the lighting of the Christmas tree set to take place between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the entrance to the park off Queen Street East between Lee Avenue and Waverley Road.

The Santa In The Beach event is also a toy drive for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas program. Those attending to have a photo with Santa are asked to bring a donation of a new, unwrapped toy for distribution by Community Centre 55 to local families in need this holiday season.

Sponsor for Santa In The Beach is the Shea Sells Boutique real estate office of local realtor Shea Warrington.

For more information on the celebrations set for Nov. 25, please go to The Beach BIA’s website at https://to-thebeach.com/events/santa-in-the-beach-tree-lighting