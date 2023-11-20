Two men charged by Toronto police in connection with alleged roofing scams

Toronto police have charged two men in connection with alleged home renovations frauds.

Two Mississauga men are facing charges in connection with a Toronto police investigation into alleged fraudulent home renovations

According to a police news release on the evening of Nov. 19, suspects allegedly went door to door offering unsolicited renovation services to home owners. Police alleged the suspects used deceptive and high-pressure tactics to obtain roofing and masonry jobs. The victims paid the suspects and the renovations were never completed and sometimes damage was done the property of the victims, police alleged.

William Quilligan, 53, of Mississauga was arrested and faces a number of charges including with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of fraud under $5,000; three counts of po

Dermot Quilligan, 43, of Mississauga was arrested and faces a number of charges including three counts of fraud over $5,000; and three counts of fraud under $5,000.

These types of incidents have been taking place throughout Toronto, including many in the Beach area.

This case was investigated by officers with the Toronto police Financial Crimes Unit and 12 Division.

Police have released photos of the accused and ask anyone with further information pertaining to this case to contact officers in 12 Division at 416-808-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com

Earlier this month, police in 43 Division released information on an investigation into alleged roofing scams. Please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/11/10/toronto-police-seek-help-identifying-suspects-wanted-in-alleged-roofing-scams/

In yesterday’s news release, police offered tips for homeowners to help avoid scams:

Be wary of unsolicited contractors going door to door, especially those using pressure tactics and demanding advance payment in cash

Avoid impulse decisions to hire a contractor

Do your research

Select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract

There is no obligation to speak to a salesperson soliciting at your door

Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

If you are a victim of fraud, report the incident to Toronto police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.