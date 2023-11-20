Allison Au Quartet, Lucian Gray to perform at Beaches Sandbox’s Jazz Night on Nov. 25

Allison Au will lead the Allison Au Quartet in performance at the Beaches Sandbox’s Jazz Night set for Saturday, Nov. 25. Also performing will be guitarist Lucian Gray. Jazz Night will be hosted by local comedian Karen Mitches. Photo: Submitted.

By JOSH TUDELA

The Beaches Sandbox will be presenting a Jazz Night on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 25.

Performing will be the JUNO-Award winning Allison Au Quartet, and virtuoso jazz guitarist Lucian Gray.

The Beaches Sandbox is located at 2181 Queen St. E. The Jazz Night concert will take place on the third floor. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show will start at 8:15 p.m.

Jazz Night will be hosted by local comedian Karen Mitches.

Au is a JUNO-Award winning saxophonist, composer, arranger and the bandleader for the critically acclaimed Allison Au Quartet formed in 2009.

Guitarist Gray is a virtuoso known for his relaxed style, which is essential to the jazz style. He received the prestigious Slaight Scholarship to Berklee College of Music where he studied under the late legendary jazz guitarist Mick Goodrick. The one-year anniversary of Mick Goodrick’s passing is on Nov. 16.

The Beaches Sandbox is a charitable organization offering programs, workshops, camps and community events such as Jazz Night.

Funds raised from Jazz Night will support the continued delivery of high-quality, accessible programs at the Beaches Sandbox for people of all ages, abilities and circumstances

Those wishing to purchase tickets for Jazz Night must be age 19 or over as it will be a licenced event. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, but only with debit or credit cards as Jazz Night is a cashless event. To buy tickets for Jazz Night, or for more information about the Beaches Sandbox and other events, please go to https://www.beachessandbox.com/