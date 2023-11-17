The Water Brothers host free screening, question and answer session, at the Fox Theatre in the Beach this Sunday

The Water Brothers, Beach residents Alex and Tyler Mifflin, will host a screening of their show's fifth season, and answer questions, at the Fox Theatre this Sunday, Nov. 19.

Beach residents Alex and Tyler Mifflin will be hosting a screening of their TVO show The Water Brothers at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East this Sunday morning.

The screening on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon will feature episodes from The Water Brothers fifth season, which was recently premiered on TVO, along with a Question and Answer session.

“We are incredibly excited for the launch of season five, which has been quite the adventure to put together,” said co-host, director and producer Tyler. “We can’t wait to show everyone how small changes in your everyday lives can have a big impact.”

“Everyone has a valuable role to play if we want to create a sustainable future where our water resources are given the respect and protection they deserve. We are inspired by the dedicated people who are committed to water conservation and feel honored to share their stories” added co-host, director and producer Alex.

The fifth season of The Water Brothers debuted on TVO on Nov. 2, and an episode will be aired on Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. through to Dec. 7. The Water Brothers is also available for streaming on TVO.

Episodes in season five are The Breathing Lands, The Forever Chemicals, Paving Over Paradise, Save Our Soils, The Great Plastic Lakes, and The World’s Oldest Water.

For more on The Water Brothers, please go to https://thewaterbrothers.ca/

All are welcome to attend the free screening and Q and A session at the Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen St. E. However, organizers are asking those planning on attending to email Max at SK Films at mcollister@skfilms.ca so they can have an idea of the numbers attending. People who decide at the last minute to attend will be welcome though.