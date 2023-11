The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society (TBETHS) hosts its annual general meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E.

Residents interested in attending the meeting are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for registration.

Admission is free and all are welcomed.

Following the general meeting, there will be the presentation and launch of the TBETHS local history index and a social event from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Please find more information at http://www.tbeths.com/