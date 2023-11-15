Beaches Santa Claus Parade takes place along Kingston Road this Sunday

The 2023 version of the Beaches Santa Claus Parade takes place this Sunday, Nov. 19. It starts at 1 p.m. at Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

After a three-year absence, the Beaches Santa Claus Parade is returning and set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The parade did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been hopes that the parade could have taken place last year, but it became logistically impossible. However, this year’s parade is a go.

This year’s parade is sponsored by Fearless Meat on Kingston Road.

The Beaches Santa Claus Parade traditionally serves as the start of fundraising for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas campaign that helps out families and individuals in need during the holiday season.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19.

It will start at Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, and then head west on Kingston Road, north on Walter Street, and then north on Kimberley Avenue to conclude at Swanwick Avenue, near Community Centre 55 on Main Street.

For information on how to volunteer, become a sponsor, or participate in the parade, please contact Jade at jade@centre55.com or 416-691-1113, ext. 224. or go to https://www.centre55.com/event/christmas-parade-2/

For more information on this year’s Share a Christmas campaign at Community Centre 55, please go to https://www.centre55.com/community_programs/share-a-christmas/