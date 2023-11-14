Man sought in connection with alleged thefts from cars in underground parking garage near Danforth and Woodbine

Police are investigating after cars in the underground parking garage of an apartment building in the Woodbine and Danforth area were allegedly broken into on Oct. 26.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged break-in at an underground parking garage in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area.

According to police, a man allegedly broke the front window to an apartment building near Danforth and Woodbine at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. Police said the man gained entry to the building and allegedly went into the underground parking where he broke into numerous vehicles and took items.

The man is described as having a medium build, balding, with grey hair and a grey goatee. He was wearing a brown shirt, blue jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

An image has been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com