Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts Winter Art Show and Sale this weekend

The Beach Guild of Fine Art's Winter Show and Sale runs from Friday, Nov. 17, through to Sunday, Nov. 19.

By JOSH TUDELA

The Beach Guild of Fine Art (BGFA) is hosting its Winter Art Show and Sale this weekend.

The show and sale is starting on Friday, Nov. 17, and continuing through the weekend on Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19.

This will actually be the Guild’s first Winter Show held in person in two years, due to COVID-19.

The three-day event this year will be starting with an opening reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 17.

This show and sale continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 18, and again, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday ,Nov. 19.

Artwork to be featured includes portraiture, landscapes, still life, abstracts, and whimsical artistic interpretations painted in oils, acrylics, or watercolors. The main gallery will be showcasing up to four pieces of art made by the participating members of the Guild, priced at $200 and up. The boutique will showcase a plethora of smaller paintings priced less than $200 along with prints, note cards, and painted giftware.

Show organizer and Guild member Sunny Mills said, “In addition to fine art painting from 35 Beach Guild of Fine Art members, the three-day show will also include a boutique with smaller paintings and other original works of art.”

The Beach Guild of Fine Art started as a group of seven local artists dedicated to promoting and encouraging the appreciation of fine art in the Beach community. Since 1994 the Guild has been giving local artists a platform to showcase their work, and earn a name for themselves.

Anyone who attends this weekend’s show and sale can fill out a ballot to be eligible to win an 8” x 10” painting by a Guild member

Admission to the Winter Show and Sale is free, however those who show up are encouraged to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to be given to a local food bank.

More information on the Beach Guild of Fine Art and this weekend’s Winter Art Show and Sale can be found at www.beachguildoffineart.com