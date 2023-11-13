Police seek help finding man who may have been victim of stabbing in Pape and Gerrard area

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance locating a person who may have been injured in a stabbing in the Pape Avenue and Gerrard Street East area last night.
Police were called to the area at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, for a reported stabbing incident.
According to police, officers arrived on scene at a residential address and located a significant amount of blood, indicating that there was a serious injury
However, police said the victim and suspect(s) had fled the area prior to the arrival of the officers.
Police are concerned for the person who was injured
The injured person has been described as a male, age to 18-25-years-old, five-feet, nine-inches tall, and has a medium build. He was wearing a mask that covered the head and neck but face was exposed, a black jacket and black pants. He possibly has an injury to his right hand, and possible other injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this person is urged to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
