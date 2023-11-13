Meeting on proposal for residential development plan at Queen and Leslie slated

A public meeting to discuss plans to amend the Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw for the property at 1233-1243 Queen St. E. and 77 Leslie St. is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The application by MHBC Planning–on behalf of Core Development Group–proposes a nine- storey mixed use building which will have 136 rental units (77 studio units; three two-bedroom units; 18 three-bedroom units; and 38 four-bedroom units).

The development, located at the southeast corner of the intersection at Queen Street East and Leslie Street, will also provide 26 vehicle parking spaces which will include 16 residential spaces, eight spaces for visitors, and two car share spaces.

For residents who prefer cycling, the applicants are proposing 136 bicycle spaces.

The consultation meeting will take place at Toronto City Hall where the Toronto and East York Community Council will review the proposal before forwarding their recommendations to the City Council.

The location of the proposal is the former home of the Lee Food Products factory that made China Lily soy sauce for more than 70 years. Last year, Toronto Council approved a motion by local Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher to recognize the site’s importance and significance to the East Toronto Chinese community, perhaps through a plaque or incorporating some elements of the factory into the new development’s design.

Residents who wish to send written comments regarding this application are advised to email teycc@toronto.ca. Written comments will be accepted until the council gives its final considerations.

Anyone who wishes to address the Toronto and East York Community Council meeting in person must register to the above email address or by calling 416-392-7033 before the noon deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

For more information, contact City Planner Raymond Tung at raymond.tung@toronto.ca

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.