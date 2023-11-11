Police seek suspect after alleged shed arson near Broadview and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connecti0n with an alleged arson earlier this month in the Broadview and Danforth avenues area.
According to police, officers were called to a reported arson at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, near Broadview Avenue and Montcrest Boulevard, just south of Danforth Avenue.
Police alleged that a suspect set fire to a utility shed.
No one was injured in the incident and the fire was put out without damage, police said.
The male suspect is described as having long brown hair. He was wearing a black winter jacket with a white zipper and cuffs, grey pants, black boots, and carrying a black backpack.
Images have been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
