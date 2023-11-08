Man and woman charged with sexual assault in alleged incident involving 14-year-old girl in East York

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a man and woman in connection with an alleged sex assault that took place in June in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area.

A man and woman are facing sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old girl in East York.

According to police, a man and woman approached a 14-year-old girl in the early morning hours of Friday, June 23, in the Pape and Cosburn avenues area. Police said the girl was taken to an address where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

On Monday, Nov. 6, police arrested Donald Downey, 38, and Chanel Taylor, 27.

Downey is charged with sexual assault, uttering threats, sexual interference, sexual assault as party to offence with any other person, forcible confinement, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Taylor is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and sexual assault as party to offence with any other person.

Police have released photos of both of the accused as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5504, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com