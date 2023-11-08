Launch party for local author Humberto da Silva’s book Compassion Fatigue set for tonight in the Beach

Local author Humberto da Silva will hold a launch party for his book Compassion Fatigue tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 8) in the Beach.
The party is set for Castro’s Lounge, 2116 Queen St. E., at 9 p.m.
A southwest Scarborough resident, da Silva’s work has been published in Our Times, THIS Magazine, OnSpec and Rampike.
His “prophetic, disturbingly realized stories remind us of the bizarre, disorienting, and occasionally horrifying nature of life in the recent past, the weird present and the fearful future,” says the description of the back of Compassion Fatigue.
On his website, da Silva writes: “Twenty years travelling. Twenty years in the Labour Movement. A quarter century being a father. Half a century and growing up into myself. Now is the time to write…”
For more information on Compassion Fatigue and tonight’s launch party, please go to https://humbertodasilva.ca/ or visit da Silva on his Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/people/Sindicalista-TV/100029060544401/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!