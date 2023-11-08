Launch party for local author Humberto da Silva’s book Compassion Fatigue set for tonight in the Beach

A launch party for local author Humberto da Silva's book Compassion Fatigue is set for tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 8) at Castro’s Lounge, 2116 Queen St. E., at 9 p.m.

A southwest Scarborough resident, da Silva’s work has been published in Our Times, THIS Magazine, OnSpec and Rampike.

His “prophetic, disturbingly realized stories remind us of the bizarre, disorienting, and occasionally horrifying nature of life in the recent past, the weird present and the fearful future,” says the description of the back of Compassion Fatigue.

On his website, da Silva writes: “Twenty years travelling. Twenty years in the Labour Movement. A quarter century being a father. Half a century and growing up into myself. Now is the time to write…”

For more information on Compassion Fatigue and tonight’s launch party, please go to https://humbertodasilva.ca/ or visit da Silva on his Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/people/Sindicalista-TV/100029060544401/