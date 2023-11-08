Beach Photo Club’s The Eclectic Eye exhibition now on at Clark Centre for the Arts

Bill Komar's Beach Art will be among the works displayed at the Beach Photo Club's The Eclectic Eye exhibit this month.

By JOSH TUDELA

The Beach Photo Club will be hosting an exhibition of members’ works in Scarborough this month.

Twenty one club members will be showcasing 70 images that each demonstrate a passion for exploring the Beach neighbourhood.

The Eclectic Eye exhibition will take place at the Clark Centre for the Arts, 191 Guildwood Pkwy., from Nov. 2 to 29. Located on the grounds of the former Guild Inn, the Clark Centre for the Arts is an art complex that facilitates specialized art studios and gallery spaces.

“Spread over the three floors of the Clark Centre, the works reflect a range of subjects, themes an styles by all demonstrate a unique way of seeing and a passion for exploring the Beach neighbourhood, Toronto, and the world around us,” said a Beach Photo Club news release about The Eclectic Eye

Exhibition hours are Monday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 19, there will be a Meet The Photographers session from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Beach Photo Club has been a part of the Beach community for more than 25 years, and is welcoming new photographers.

For more information about the club, please visit https://www.beachphotoclub.com/