Two men injured in shooting near Danforth and Greenwood avenues early this morning

Toronto police are investigating after two men suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area early this morning.

Police were called to the area for reports of a shooting at approximately 12:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. Police said the shooting took place outside, and not in a residence.

Police said the two men who were injured made their own way to hospital before officers or paramedics arrived.

At this time there are no suspect descriptions or any further information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com