Branch 11 Legion on Dawes Road holds Remembrance Day Parade and Service on afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 5

Beach Metro Community News file photo by Adam Owen-Gill.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road will hold its annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The Branch 11 ceremony is traditionally held on the Sunday before Remembrance Day.

The Nov. 5 ceremony will include a parade of veterans, cadets and Legion members starting at 1:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Shoppers World, southwest corner of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue, and head west to Dawes Road. The parade concludes at Branch 11 which is located just south of Danforth Avenue at 9 Dawes Rd.

After the parade, there will be a service in the main hall of Branch 11 at 2 p.m., followed by a light luncheon.

Along with veterans and Legion members, local politicians from the municipal, provincial and federal levels of government in Beaches-East York are expected to participate in the event.

Remembrance Day, which is on Saturday, Nov. 11, be observed with local ceremonies set for the Kew Gardens cenotaph on Queen Street East at 10:55 a.m..; the East York Civic Centre’s Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave., starting at 10:45 a.m.; and the Scarborough War Memorial cenotaph, located at the meeting point of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The sacrifices made by Canadians during the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War, peacekeeping missions and other conflicts including Afghanistan are honoured at Remembrance Day services. Remembrance Day is held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, as that is when the Armistice was declared to mark the end of the First World War which took place from 1914-1918 and killed more than 60,000 Canadian soldiers.