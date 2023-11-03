Brainfreeze Polar Plunge at Woodbine Beach on Nov. 4 raises awareness and funds for youth mental health programs

Brainfreeze will see participants jump into Lake Ontario at Woodbine Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4. Photo: Submitted.

By JOSH TUDELA

Brainfreeze, a cold plunge into Lake Ontario, in support of youth mental health programming, is set for the Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event is a fundraiser for Jack.org which provides mental health services for young people across Canada.

Brainfreeze is being presented by Othership in partnership with Surf the Greats.

The chilly plunge will happen at Woodbine Beach, 2675 Lake Shore Blvd. E., on Saturday, Nov. 4, starting at 10 a.m.

The event features more than just the cold plunge, however.

There will be movement, breathwork, and a dance party as part of the Brainfreeze activities. All ages are welcome to attend this Saturday’s event.

All profits and proceeds from the plunge will be donated to Jack.org’s programming.

According to the Brainfreeze news release, youth mental health in Canada is a state of emergency, and steadily declining.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw fuel on the fire, seeing youth experience the most significant drop in mental wellness compared to every other age group, said the news release.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth in Canada. There was a 61 per cent increase in emergency department visits and 60 per cent increase in hospitalizations for mental disorders from 2008 to 2009 and 2018 to 2019 for youth, said the release.

A 2020 United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) report on mental well-being stated that Canada’s youth ranked near the bottom of high-income countries, placing 31 out of 38 countries.

It has been estimated that fewer than 20 per cent of the young people who need mental health treatment receive it.

If left unaddressed, mental health disorders can have severe consequences in youth, including hospitalization and suicide attempts, said the news release. Jack.org is addressing these issues by offering mental wellness support for youth..

Residents can support Jack.org in many ways including taking part in Brainfreeze.

Those who don’t want to get wet can spread the word about the event or show up to support those taking the plunge.

Find more information about partners Othership and Surf the Greats at https://www.othership.us/ and https://surfthegreats.org

For more info about the Brainfreeze event in the Beach, please go to www.othership.us/cold-plunge-challenge/pool-party