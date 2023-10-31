Man sought after alleged hate-motivated incidents in the Broadview and Gerrard area

Toronto police are seeking the identity of a man wanted in an investigation into a number of alleged hate-motivated incidents in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area. Inset photo shows security camera images released by police of the man they are seeking.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a number of alleged incidents related to a hate-motivated mischief investigation in the East Toronto area.

Police said that between Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 29, a man allegedly committed numerous hate-motivated mischiefs in the Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East area. Police alleged a man vandalized a number of items on public and private property.

The man is described as having a medium build and wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black running shoes with white soles and carrying a multi-coloured backpack.

Images have been released in the hopes that someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5504, by email at 10779@tps.ca, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com.

After consultation with the Toronto Police Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation into these incidents is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, said police in a news release on Oct. 31.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed,” said the news release.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time.”