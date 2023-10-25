Fear Factory back for Halloween at Beaches Recreation Centre starting on Oct. 27

Just in time for Halloween, Fear Factory is back at the Beaches Recreation Centre on Oct. 27, 28 and 29.
A haunted house set up that visitors walk through, Fear Factory has been a staple in the Beach community for years.
Admission is free with a non-perishable food item donation which will go to Community Centre 55.
Times for Fear Factory are Friday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Those attending should be eight years of age or older as some of the displays could be frightening for younger children.
The Beaches Recreation Centre is located at 6 Williamson Rd.
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!