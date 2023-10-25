Fear Factory back for Halloween at Beaches Recreation Centre starting on Oct. 27

Jay Marks, who has been running Fear Factory with a team of volunteers every year since 2009, gets ready for the opening of Fear Factory on Friday, Oct. 27. The event takes place at the Beaches Recreation Centre all weekend. Photo by Susan Legge

Just in time for Halloween, Fear Factory is back at the Beaches Recreation Centre on Oct. 27, 28 and 29.

A haunted house set up that visitors walk through, Fear Factory has been a staple in the Beach community for years.

Admission is free with a non-perishable food item donation which will go to Community Centre 55.

Times for Fear Factory are Friday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Those attending should be eight years of age or older as some of the displays could be frightening for younger children.

The Beaches Recreation Centre is located at 6 Williamson Rd.