Police seek suspects after group of youths threatened near local secondary school

Toronto police are investigating after a group of youths at an East Toronto school were allegedly threatened by a man with a knife during school hours.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a man with a knife in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Gerrard Street East on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 12:49 a.m.

Police said two men approached a group of youths at a secondary school in the area and one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the group.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are looking to identify the two men involved in the incident.

The first suspect is five-feet, three-inches tall, with a slim build, brown and grey short hair, and short stubble with a light brown complexion. He was wearing light colours, and had a red draw string bag.

The second suspect is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, with a muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com