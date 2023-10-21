Garba Night dancing and music celebration planned for Gerrard India Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 21

The Gerrard India Bazaar in East Toronto will host a Garba Night on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The free celebration takes place from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

The night of dance, music and fun will be centred around the 1365 Gerrard St. E. area, between Highfield and Woodfield roads.

A Garba is a type of Gujarati dance that is traditionally performed during the nine-day festival of Sharada Navaratri which is an annual Hindu celebration in honour of the goddess Durga.

The celebration on Saturday promises to be a colourful, high-energy with lots of dancers and spectators.

For more information on the Gerrard India Bazaar and the Garbara Night celebrations on Oct. 21, please visit @GerrardIndiaBaz on Twitter (X) or go to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gerrardindiabazaar