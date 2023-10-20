Parkview Heights Community Association supports East York Meals on Wheels

The Parkview Heights Community Association (PHCA) recently presented a cheque for $2,500 to the East York Meals on Wheels program. On hand for the presentation on Sept. 26 were Christine Papadakos, Sue Moffatt, Earl Hotrum, Louise Kanopoulos, Kathy Katsuras, Adriano Murarotti (Executive Director East York Meals on Wheels), Carole Anne Mastoras, and Adrian King. Photo: Submitted.

The cheque was accepted by East York Meals on Wheels Executive Director Adriano Murarotti at an event on Sept. 26.

The funds for this donation were made possible through the proceeds of the highly successful Parkview Hills – Presteign Heights Elementary School Spring Fair last May.

The fair was a collaboration between The PHCA and Presteign Heights Parent Council.

The funds were distributed to support food insecurity initiatives in the community, and school enrichment programs.

At the cheque presentation event, Murarotti outlined how East York Meals on Wheels provides more than 70 to 120 delivered meals throughout East York and the surrounding community on a daily basis.

The East York Meals on Wheels program also offers a new Pay Forward Café, at 66 Overlea Blvd., where clients in need can enjoy a coffee.

The PHCA donation will provide 384 meals.

Since 1986, the PHCA has sponsored a Spring Fair in the community. Proceeds have gone to various community organizations including the Michael Garron Hospital and the school play-ground upgrade.

The PHCA thanks all those who participated in this year’s fair and to the many local businesses who made donations of time and money contributing to its success.