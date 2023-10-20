Community Centre 55 hosts Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 22

By JOSH TUDELA
Local residents are invited to join Community Centre 55’s Fall Festival this weekend
The day of fun and games will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Community Centre 55 at 97 Main St
Admission is free and the festival will end at 2 p.m.
A wide variety of activities are lined up for the event, including fun games and a puppet show.
There will also be a barbecue taking place during the festival.
Also there will be a Pumpkin Carving contest. Participants are required to bring in their own pumpkins that have already been carved.
A Pie Judging Contest, where local home bakers bring in their own pies to be judged, is also planned for the festival. Those interested in being a judge are asked to contribute two dollars in order to be able to do so.
For more information on this Sunday’s Fall Festival, please Community Centre 55 call 416-565-2238.
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!