Community Centre 55 hosts Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 22

The Community Centre 55 Fall Festival is set for Sunday, Oct. 22.

By JOSH TUDELA

Local residents are invited to join Community Centre 55’s Fall Festival this weekend

The day of fun and games will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Community Centre 55 at 97 Main St

Admission is free and the festival will end at 2 p.m.

A wide variety of activities are lined up for the event, including fun games and a puppet show.

There will also be a barbecue taking place during the festival.

Also there will be a Pumpkin Carving contest. Participants are required to bring in their own pumpkins that have already been carved.

A Pie Judging Contest, where local home bakers bring in their own pies to be judged, is also planned for the festival. Those interested in being a judge are asked to contribute two dollars in order to be able to do so.

For more information on this Sunday’s Fall Festival, please Community Centre 55 call 416-565-2238.