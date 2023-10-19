Police ask for public’s help with investigation after pedestrian, 22, seriously injured in fail-to-remain collision at Midland and Kingston

Toronto police are investigating after a 22-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle at the intersection of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Police are investigating the incident as a fail-to-remain -personal injury collision, and are asking for witnesses and those with information to come forward. Police are especially appealing to anyone with dash cam or security camera footage to contact them.

The incident took place at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the intersection of Midland and Kingston.

According to police, a black sedan was heading west on Kingston Road and a white SUV was northbound on Midland Avenue when the drivers of the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The sedan continued westbound and the driver of the vehicle struck the pedestrian who was crossing Kingston Road, police said. The sedan and its driver then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the vehicle involved has been located and is being examined.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Toronto police Traffic Services Unit.

Anyone with information, or camera footage of the area shortly before, after or at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com