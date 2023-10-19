Local lawn bowler Pearson wins gold at Ontario championships

Local lawn bowler Mark Pearson recently won the gold medal at the Provincial Novice Men’s Championships.
A Beach resident, Pearson started playing lawn bowls at the Kew Gardens Lawn Bowling Club and is now also a member of the Cosburn Park Lawn Bowls Club in East York.
After qualifying as winner of District 10 (Toronto) in early September, Pearson played at the provincial finals on the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24 at the Tilbury Lawn Bowling Club against 15 other district championship winners
Pearson won all three of his round robin games on first day of the championship competition.
On the second day, Sept. 24, he won 18-6 in the quarterfinal and 18-8 in the semifinal, before winning gold against Travis Anderson (of the Guelph Lawn Bowling Club) 18-12 in the Gold Medal Final game.
