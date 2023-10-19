Beaches Santa Claus Parade set to make return on Nov. 19; volunteers and sponsors being sought by Community Centre 55

Santa waves during the 2019 Beaches Santa Claus Parade along Kingston Road in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. The 2023 Beaches Santa Claus Parade will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

After a three-year absence, the Beaches Santa Claus Parade is returning and set to take place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The parade did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been hopes that the parade could have taken place last year, but it became logistically impossible.

However, this year’s parade is a go.

Sponsors and volunteers are currently being sought by parade organizers Community Centre 55.

The Beaches Santa Claus Parade traditionally serves as the start of fundraising for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas campaign that helps out families and individuals in need during the holiday season.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19. It will start at Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, and then head west on Kingston Road, concluding at Community Centre 55 on Main Street.

For information on how to volunteer, become a sponsor, or participate in the parade, please contact Jade at jade@centre55.com or 416-691-1113, ext. 224. or go to https://www.centre55.com/event/christmas-parade-2/