Toronto Leaside Wildcats celebrate 50 years of providing girls hockey

Former Leaside Wildcats players Emma Buckles and Della Rovere were among the special guests signing autographs during the recent 50th anniversary celebration for the Toronto Leaside Girls Hockey Association. Both Rovere and Buckles were drafted into the new Professional Women’s Hockey League earlier this year. Photo: Submitted.

By JOSH TUDELA

This year marks the start of the 50th season of the Toronto Leaside Girls Hockey Association, also known as The Wildcats.

The milestone was celebrated with a number organized events planned by the association. The first day of the 2023/2024 season on Saturday, Sept. 30, started the 50th anniversary celebrations with an alumni shinny game and then a Pub Night at the Leaside Pub.

On Oct. 1, there was an open house the Leaside Arena with the highlight event being the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Junior Wildcat locker room. The unveiling of the new locker room happened at 11:30 a.m. and hourly tours were held after by Junior team members.

The events on Oct. 1 also saw a meet and greet with former Wildcats and recently drafted Professional Women’s Hockey League players Della Rovere and Emma Buckles. Rovere was recently drafted to Ottawa’s team in the PWHL, and Buckles was just drafted to Boston’s team. The two were taking pictures and signing autographs with those at the Leaside rink.

The Toronto Leaside Girls Hockey Association is one of Canada’s biggest girls-only hockey associations with 1,600 players. The association’s success has been made possible by the generous support of the Leaside community.

For more information on the association, please go to https://www.torontoleasidewildcats.ca/