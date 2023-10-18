Kingston Road Village Concert Series begins season on Oct. 22 with A Taste of Persia Sayeh-Roshan

Ali Kian Yazdanfar is among the musicians performing in A Taste of Persia Sayeh-Roshan at Kingston Road United Church on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Kingston Road Village Concert Series kicks off its 2023/24 season on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 22, with A Taste of Persia Sayeh-Roshan.

The concert features Ali Kiân Yazdânfar, double bass; Brigitte Poulin, piano; Behnoosh Behnâhmniâ, kamâncheh; Bâmdâd Fotouhi, tombak; and Hourâsâ Taghi Goljâhi, dancer.

Sayeh-Roshan is Persian for “chiaroscuro” which is the interaction of light and shadow. This idea can be easily applied to many aspects of modern life, including music.

“In a politically and socially polarized world, there is a constant pressure to take a stand on one side or the other. However, life is more complex than simple black and white, and the in-between is not gray but rather a complex pattern unique to each individual,” said a news release from the Kingston Road Village Concert Series about the Oct. 22 performance.

“There is always interaction between competing desires, ideas, and perspectives… At the same time, this duality is often the reality for those with ties to multiple cultures.”

Sayeh-Roshan is centred around three new works for double bass and piano written specifically for this program.

“It asks the composers and performers to consider what their Persian identity means to them now, living in the West, and how a chiaroscuro-like interaction of the West and East has become a part of them,” said the news release.

“The concert is centered around the idea of cultural dislocation, specifically how the perspective of self can change during the process of integration into a new society.”

A Taste of Persia Sayeh-Roshan starts at 2 p.m. and will be performed at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd., on Oct. 22.

Following the concert, there is also an option to attend and enjoy a catered full Persian meal.

There will be two ticket options for the Oct. 22 event: One is concert only, and the second is concert and the meal following.

For those attending on Sunday, there will also be a Persian tile art display by artist Shirin Divanbeigi and calligrapher Laleh Rasaee, featuring artwork painted on the 100-year-old roof tiles from Kingston Road United Church. Attendees will have chance to purchase a piece of history and culture for $200, with proceeds benefiting both the artists and the Kingston Road United Church’s Raise Our Roof project

For more ticket information, and to order, please go to https://www.kruc.ca/concert-series